Arie said he was "at home" when he got the call to be on The Bachelor "It was pretty recent," he admitted, which confirms the rumors that Peter was in the running up until recently. "We've kept in touch over the years. This just fit really perfect. The timing of this just really fit."

Arie, 35, was the runner-up in Emily's Bachelorette season and has not appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," he said. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."