ABC
Your next Bachelor is… Arie Luyendyk Jr.?! Yeah, we're as shocked as you are. The Bachelor announcement was made on Good Morning America and sent shockwaves through fans of Bachelor Nation.
In case you forgot, Arie was a contestant during Emily Maynard's season and a racecar driver and was not even rumored among the frontrunners this season. After weeks of speculation and rumors that Peter Kraus would be handing out the roses this season, Arie's participation came out of nowhere. The Bachelor did that last year when they made Nick Viall the series star after he appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one of Bachelor in Paradise.
Fans are, well, not too thrilled with Arie.
But there were some fans out there in Bachelor Nation.
Arie said he was "at home" when he got the call to be on The Bachelor "It was pretty recent," he admitted, which confirms the rumors that Peter was in the running up until recently. "We've kept in touch over the years. This just fit really perfect. The timing of this just really fit."
Arie, 35, was the runner-up in Emily's Bachelorette season and has not appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," he said. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."
The decision was so last minute not even Arie's family and friends were aware until Good Morning America. "This has been such a quick turn of events," he said. "Now they know along with you guys!"
The type of woman he's looking for? Somebody who is "independent, strong but then still gentle."
The Bachelor returns in January on ABC.