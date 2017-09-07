Kelly Clarkson announced last week that she'd be releasing a new single, "Love So Soft," today. What she didn't announce was that fans who pre-ordered her album Meaning of Life on iTunes ahead of its Oct. 27 release would also get a second song, "Move You," as an instant download.

The double release ushers in a new era for Clarkson, who signed a deal with Atlantic Records in June 2016; fourteen months earlier, she dropped Piece by Piece, her seventh and final studio album as part of her contract with RCA Records. "After winning American Idol there was an arranged marriage that occurred that sometimes worked out and sometimes resulted in the hardest experiences of my life," the Grammy winner, 35, said. "As an artist, American Idol gave me something that was incredible, an audience and a platform before even releasing music."

"Although I am extremely thankful to the amazing people that I've had the chance to work with, I cannot describe the excitement of working with Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman and their team at Atlantic Records. The loyalty, innovation, and creativeness that Atlantic Records has been consistently bringing to the music industry is incredibly exciting for any artist to be a part of! We have already started creating a record that I have been wanting to make since I was a little girl, and a record that fans have been asking me to make for years. Here's to the future!"