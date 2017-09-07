Taron Egerton and Colin Firth can hang up their suits.

On Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Twentieth Century Fox confirmed to E! News that the spy movie's upcoming premiere in New York City has been canceled. "Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on Sept. 12, we have canceled that evening's planned film premiere event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the spokesperson said. "To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens Sept. 22. In addition to Egerton and Firth, the movie also stars Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong and Channing Tatum. The studio still has a number of events and special screenings planned for the sequel, including an Alamo Drafthouse event, a college screening series and a world premiere in London Sept. 18.