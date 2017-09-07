John Russo
Taron Egerton and Colin Firth can hang up their suits.
On Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Twentieth Century Fox confirmed to E! News that the spy movie's upcoming premiere in New York City has been canceled. "Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on Sept. 12, we have canceled that evening's planned film premiere event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the spokesperson said. "To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon."
Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens Sept. 22. In addition to Egerton and Firth, the movie also stars Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong and Channing Tatum. The studio still has a number of events and special screenings planned for the sequel, including an Alamo Drafthouse event, a college screening series and a world premiere in London Sept. 18.
The film is a sequel to 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, directed by Matthew Vaughn.
On Sept. 12, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air live at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, CMT, NBC and Fox. The telecast will originate from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, New York City's Times Square and L.A.'s Universal Studios lot. Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Drake, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and more stars are participating in the telethon.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, digital donations, phone lines and text messaging will be open at the beginning of the show and will conclude one hour after it ends.
The telethon will also include a live performance from George Strait and friends.