Prince George is the new kid on the block.

On Thursday morning, Prince William escorted his 4-year-old son to his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in the London borough of Wandsworth, England. Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, opted to stay home, as she is dealing with severe morning sickness. "Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said earlier that day. "The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

William and George arrived in a Range Rover shortly before 8:50 a.m. local time. George, third in line to the throne, was dressed in the school's summer uniform: a blue sweater with the school's logo on it, blue Bermuda shorts, blue socks and black lace-less shoes. (Children are given the option of wearing either their summer or winter uniform at the start of the fall term.)