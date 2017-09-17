Ann Dowd Gives Tear-Filled Speech at the 2017 Emmys After Her Surprise Win for The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

It's finally her time to shine!

Ann Dowd is now a first-ever Emmy winner, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The 61-year-old actress was clearly emotional after her surprise win for the critically acclaimed Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel from 1985.

Accepting her award, Ann said, "Hello, everyone. Well, I think this is a dream, you know. I know it's an actor's dream and I'm deeply grateful to you. I have been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don't have the words. So I thank you."

Ann, who also had a remarkable role in The Leftovers, also thanked many others, including her husband, children, her cast and Atwood herself.

The actress has been under-the-radar for years, but has been working in the industry since 1985. While she may not be a household name, Ann has a career that spans over three decades, appearing in Freaks and Geeks, Law & Order, Olive Kitteridge and Masters of Sex.

 

The other nominees for the award included Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black),  Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Last year, Dame Maggie Smith nabbed the big win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama Series for her role on Downton Abbey.

Meanwhile, Ann joins a big list of big winners on Sunday night...

John Lithgow won the Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown. Alexander Skarsgård won big for her terrifying turn as abusive husband in Big Little Lies.

Kate McKinnon took home a statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series  for her role in Saturday Night Live. Laura Dern also nabbed an award for her role as an overbearing mom Renata Klein on Big Little Lies.

