How the 2017 Emmys Are Setting the Gold Standard in Going Green

Going green has never been more glamorous!

The number of people expected to attend the Governors Ball, the Emmys post-bash, is around 4,500. The thought of planning a gala of this size in the first place is a little mind boggling. Add the challenge of accommodating 4,500 people in a glamorous yet eco-friendly manner and it's enough to cause a mild aneurism.

Luckily, the folks at the TV Academy have figured out a way to celebrate the best in television and environmental sustainability at the 2017 Emmys and Governors Ball Awards while still maintaining the usual awards season glamour with this year's "Golden Grandeur" theme.

And, of course, it all starts with the bubbly.

Ferrari Trento Wines are returning as the official bubbly of the Emmys and Governors Ball for the third consecutive year. This means that the guests shuffling into the Los Angeles Convention Center for the Governors Ball will be greeted with flutes of the Italian brands prestige label, the Ferrari Brut Trentodoc, to toast with.