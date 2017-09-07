Courtesy Elle Magazine
When it comes to rocking street style, there are rules. Unwritten rules, of course, but rules to follow nonetheless.
But these guidelines don't come out of thin air: They're set by stylish celebs like Kelly Rowland, who just so happens to be one of 12 recipients of this year's Elle Personal Style Awards. Her title: The New Bohemian.
Kelly's always had a flair for fashion, even back in her Destiny's Child days. In the October issue of Elle, the singer revealed her first big purchase: a pair of thigh-high Dolce & Gabanna denim boots. "I was 18 or 19, and they made me feel a little more grown-up, a little more sexy. I wore them everywhere: during performances, on tour, on days off," she elaborated to the magazine.
While her current street style might have a slightly more mature feel, there are still flashier elements of her aesthetic that borrow from her pop-star past.
Just think of The New Bohemian as part sophisticated boss lady and part 2000s teen icon. Keep scrolling to check out Kelly's top street style looks as of late.
Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID
Keep it casual on weekends with boyfriend jeans and a relaxed crushed velvet duster over the top.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
The monochromatic look is given new life in a burnt orange suede mini paired with edgy gladiator sandals.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Head-to-toe denim is hardly boring when the top is blousy and the bottoms hug in all the right places.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
When it's cold out, make a statement with a colored fur overcoat that's far from low-key.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Layering a long beige coat over structured pants adds a modern twist.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Keep the look from being too girly by teaming the dress with rad geometric heels and tons of bangles on both arms.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Break the rules and pair a subdued blue jumpsuit with a bright red overcoat.
MediaPunch / AKM-GSI
Black slacks are made interesting with a flirty off-the-shoulder printed blouse.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
An emerald green blazer paired with leather leggings and stilettos is both sexy and sophisticated.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Dress the overalls look up a bit by layering a lacy bralette underneath and long structured blazer over the top.
