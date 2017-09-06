Sarah Paulson is never sleeping again, apparently.
The American Horror Story/American Crime Story star is now also set to star in the origin story you never knew you needed, as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Ryan Murphy will produce the two-season, 18-episode series alongside producer Michael Douglas, who was part of the original 1975 movie. The series was created and written by new writer Evan Romansky.
Ratched will start in 1947 and "follow Ratched's journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster," according to Deadline. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.
FX
For those who have forgotten the events of the movie or the book, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is about a mental institution overseen by the psychopathic Nurse Ratched, who takes terrible advantage of her power over all of the hospital's patients, subjecting them to various horrifying treatments and keeping order in the hospital through fear.
Paulson is currently starring in Murphy's American Horror Story: Cult, after which she'll star in the Katrina installment of Murphy's American Crime Story, based on the book Five Days at Memorial by Sheri Fink. Set in a New Orleans hospital that lost power for five days after the natural disaster, the show will examine the decision made by hospital staff, led by Dr. Anna Pou, to euthanize critically ill patients.
After Crime Story, production will begin on Ratched, which will most likely arrive in 2019.