Olivia Culpo Just Brought Low-Rise Jeans Back

While many of us thanked the heavens when mid- to high-rise jeans came into style, we have news: Low-rise denim is making it's way back.

Although we can do without the thong-baring memories or unflattering muffin tops, we have to acknowledge the cool-girl vibe that the trend offers.

This brings us to Olivia Culpo's ultra-cool ensemble, courtesy of her oversized, low-cut jeans. Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, the style influencer paired her white denim with a black bardot crop top from her recent collaboration with Pretty Little Things, layered with a cropped white T-shirt. She, then, finished the look with killer accessories: retro spectacles, white ankle boots and a black hat—very epic.