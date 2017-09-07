Olivia Culpo Just Brought Low-Rise Jeans Back

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Dishes on Her First Big Fashion Splurge Back in the Destiny's Child Days

Julien Macdonald

Designer Julien MacDonald Teams Up With Etihad Airways for an Oh-So-Fashionable Partnership

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

While many of us thanked the heavens when mid- to high-rise jeans came into style, we have news: Low-rise denim is making it's way back.

Although we can do without the thong-baring memories or unflattering muffin tops, we have to acknowledge the cool-girl vibe that the trend offers.

This brings us to Olivia Culpo's ultra-cool ensemble, courtesy of her oversized, low-cut jeans. Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, the style influencer paired her white denim with a black bardot crop top from her recent collaboration with Pretty Little Things, layered with a cropped white T-shirt. She, then, finished the look with killer accessories: retro spectacles, white ankle boots and a black hat—very epic.

Photos

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

You're probably used to a higher rise, but this trend is very wearable. To update the look, opt for oversized or baggy denim. They don't necessarily need to be low-rise, as long as they sit on your hips. To dress up the look, add a killer pair of heels and accessories (like the influencer). For a super-cool and casual look, throw on your favorite sandals or sneakers and a sweatshirt.

Did your summer fitness plan leave you with a 6-pack? Go for the crop top! If you'd like more coverage, a cute bodysuit is just as sexy!

ESC: Dare to Wear
ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

Boohoo

Jess Low Rise Distressed Mom Jean, $22

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

H&M

Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $39.99

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

Abercrombie & Fitch

Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, Now $44

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

Parker Smith

Relaxed Utility in Military, $188

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

M.I.H. Jeans

Phoebe Low-Slung Boyfriend Jeans, $244

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

Christopher Kane

Love Hearts Boyfriend Jeans, $344

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Culpo's Low-Rise Denim

Bassike

Super Lo Slung Cropped Boyfriend Jeans, $375

RELATED ARTICLE: 15 Pairs Of Jeans That Only Look Like Designer Denim

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

TAGS/ Olivia Culpo , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Dare to Wear
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.