Olivia Palermo Rocks Knits Like You've Never Seen Them Before

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paris Jackson, NYFW 2017

Paris Jackson and Other Models With Famous Parents Steal the Show at NYFW 2017

Paris Jackson, NYFW 2017

Models With Famous Parents at 2017 NYFW

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Olivia Palermo

TM/MEGA

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

When searching for sartorial inspo, look no further than Olivia Palermo. Especially during fashion week

The socialite is known for her signature taste, her high-fashion risk taking and her continued success as a style star. So when fall rolls around, we're counting on Olivia to show us what's hot for staying warm. And according to one of her latest looks, the answer is knitwear.

We don't mean grandma's latest yarn creation from knitting club (no offense, grandma). We're talking a full crochet jumpsuit, with an abstract jacket to complete the look.

Show us how it's done, Olivia.

Photos

Olivia Palermo's Street Style

The budding designer was spotted around New York in the bold look, displaying no sense of fashion fear in the ultimate power clash. Olivia paired the strong prints of FARM knitted jumpsuit (a Brazilian brand also worn by celebs like Shay Mitchell Jasmine Tookes and Jessica Alba) with a deep, violet purse and embellished velvet mules. Apparently, the best way to do crochet is to overdo it—this look is suitable for maximalists only, as evidenced by the geometric jacket with orange, floral accents she chose to complement her knitted jumpsuit.

But if you're not ready to dive into the daring deep end of Olivia Palermo's sensationally stylish pool, you can still pick and choose elements of her ensemble to incorporate into your own fall wardrobe. And we'd recommend starting with something knitted, because the material must be good if Olivia is rocking a whole jumpsuit made out of it.

Scroll through for a variety of different ways to wear knits, from tops to purses and everything in between.

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

Peter Pilotto

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

Dinosaur-Appliqué Crochet-Cotton Shoulder Bag, Was:$618, Now: $370 

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

ASOS

Crochet Cardigan, Was: $48, Now: $24

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

Free People

Caught Up Crochet Top, $168

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Knit Trend

J.W. Anderson

Crochet-Sleeve Wool Sweater, $1,175

We've never felt more ready for fall.

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

TAGS/ Olivia Palermo , fashion week street style , Street Style , Fashion , Life/Style , Models , Style Collective , Top Stories , Trends
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.