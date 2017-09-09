TM/MEGA
When searching for sartorial inspo, look no further than Olivia Palermo. Especially during fashion week.
The socialite is known for her signature taste, her high-fashion risk taking and her continued success as a style star. So when fall rolls around, we're counting on Olivia to show us what's hot for staying warm. And according to one of her latest looks, the answer is knitwear.
We don't mean grandma's latest yarn creation from knitting club (no offense, grandma). We're talking a full crochet jumpsuit, with an abstract jacket to complete the look.
Show us how it's done, Olivia.
The budding designer was spotted around New York in the bold look, displaying no sense of fashion fear in the ultimate power clash. Olivia paired the strong prints of FARM knitted jumpsuit (a Brazilian brand also worn by celebs like Shay Mitchell Jasmine Tookes and Jessica Alba) with a deep, violet purse and embellished velvet mules. Apparently, the best way to do crochet is to overdo it—this look is suitable for maximalists only, as evidenced by the geometric jacket with orange, floral accents she chose to complement her knitted jumpsuit.
But if you're not ready to dive into the daring deep end of Olivia Palermo's sensationally stylish pool, you can still pick and choose elements of her ensemble to incorporate into your own fall wardrobe. And we'd recommend starting with something knitted, because the material must be good if Olivia is rocking a whole jumpsuit made out of it.
Scroll through for a variety of different ways to wear knits, from tops to purses and everything in between.
Dinosaur-Appliqué Crochet-Cotton Shoulder Bag, Was:$618, Now: $370
Crochet Cardigan, Was: $48, Now: $24
Caught Up Crochet Top, $168
Crochet-Sleeve Wool Sweater, $1,175
We've never felt more ready for fall.
Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!