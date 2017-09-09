When searching for sartorial inspo, look no further than Olivia Palermo. Especially during fashion week.

The socialite is known for her signature taste, her high-fashion risk taking and her continued success as a style star. So when fall rolls around, we're counting on Olivia to show us what's hot for staying warm. And according to one of her latest looks, the answer is knitwear.

We don't mean grandma's latest yarn creation from knitting club (no offense, grandma). We're talking a full crochet jumpsuit, with an abstract jacket to complete the look.

Show us how it's done, Olivia.