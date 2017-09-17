Add another Emmy to John Lithgow's collection!

The actor has won the 2017 Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role of Winston Churchill on Netflix's The Crown.

Lithgow beat Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks, Homeland's Mandy Patinkin, House of Cards' Michael Kelly, This Is Us' Ron Cephas Jones, Westworld's Jeffrey Wright and Stranger Things's David Harbour.

"Well this is fantastic," Lithgow said in his acceptance speech. "I feel so lucky to have won this in the company of my fellow nominees. You guys so many of you are my friends and former cast mates. I wish all of you congratulations. you deserve this."

He thanked his The Crown co-stars and Churchill.

"In these crazy times, in his life even as an old man reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like," Lithgow said. "I thank Winston Churchill, I thank the Academy and I thank all of you. This is simply wonderful."