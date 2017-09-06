Luis Fonsi Performs "Despacito" with The Roots on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon calls "Despacito" the "undisputed song of the summer" and we couldn't agree more!

Luis Fonsi stopped by The Tonight Show to perform the record-breaking hit as he's made his way back to the states. 

As the comedian said, the song's video has become the most viewed video of all time on YouTube with over 3 billion views.

Daddy Yankee was noticeably absent from the performance but the Puerto Rican singer had some help from The Roots

"It was awesome to hear #Despacito played by @theroots last night. Thank you @questlove and @jimmyfallon @fallontonight," Fonsi captioned a post on Instagram of himself along with Questlove

It's been a jam-packed summer for the 39-year-old singer who's been touring all over Europe and Latin America.

 

This week he'll kick off the North American leg of his tour

Sept. 8, 2017: Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater 

Sept. 9, 2017: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sept. 10, 2017: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater 

Sept. 13, 2017: El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theater 

Sept. 15, 2017: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Sept. 16, 2017: San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theater 

Sept. 17, 2017: Sugar Land, TV – Smart Financial Centre 

Sept. 20, 2017: Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall 

Sept. 22, 2017: Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena 

Sept. 23, 2017: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sept. 24, 2017: Atlanta, GA – Roxy Theatre 

Sept. 26, 2017: Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre 

Sept. 28, 2017: Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre 

Sept. 29, 2017: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Grand Theater 

Sept. 30, 2017: Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars Atlantic City, Circus Maximus

In October and from there on, he'll head back to Latin America and Europe. 

During his visit to Fallon, the singer explained how he wrote "Despacito." 

"Basically, the story behind my song ‘Despacito' is that it was born really out of a dream. It sounds a little cliche and a little cheesy but it's the truth. I get a lot of ideas as soon as I wake up and I sort of hear things," he explains. "Sometimes, I wonder if these things already exist. Like if I'm humming something that I heard right before I went to bed or not. But that's a good sign because when you create something and you feel as if you've heard it before, that's a good sign because it feels good, it feels like it's going to work."

The birth of the song came about because one morning he woke up with a word and a melody. 

"Basically, it's what I had. Little by little it just developed into the song that it is now. Despacito means slowly. The ‘-Ito' was great because it rhymes with everything. It's a diminutive so you can say anything is small and it makes sense," he says.

And if you're wondering what's his favorite part of the song, Fonsi was clear on his response.

"My favorite lyric is actually in the Spanish version. In the original version, when it says, ‘Des-pa-cito, vamos a hacerlo en una playa en Puerto Rico, hasta queen las bolas griten "¡Ay, bendito!," he reveals. "‘¡Ay, bendito! is a very popular expression in Puerto Rico, which is where I'm from. I just thought it was kind of cool to sneak it in there and pay a little homage to where I'm from, my beautiful island."

