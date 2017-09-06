Jimmy Fallon calls "Despacito" the "undisputed song of the summer" and we couldn't agree more!

Luis Fonsi stopped by The Tonight Show to perform the record-breaking hit as he's made his way back to the states.

As the comedian said, the song's video has become the most viewed video of all time on YouTube with over 3 billion views.

Daddy Yankee was noticeably absent from the performance but the Puerto Rican singer had some help from The Roots.

"It was awesome to hear #Despacito played by @theroots last night. Thank you @questlove and @jimmyfallon @fallontonight," Fonsi captioned a post on Instagram of himself along with Questlove.