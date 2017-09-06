23 Blazers You Can Wear to Work and on the Weekends

by Taylor Stephan |

Branded: Blazers

When it comes to blazers, they're strictly business…or are they?

Yes, structurally the blazer is pretty basic: buttons in the front, well-fitting overall and probably the most professional item of clothing in your closet. But these days, that's simply not the case.

Take note because the once office-only jacket is no longer one size fits all. There's the oversized boyfriend version. There's the rad fabric take, like a crushed velvet or perhaps a cool-girl plaid. Then there's the throwback shoulder pad version that pays homage to the original eighties design.

Regardless of your pick, these modern-day blazers are far too cool to only wear during work hours.

Branded: Blazers

Smythe

Smythe Taped Peaked Lapel Blazer, $695

Branded: Blazers

H&M

H&M Shawl-Collar Jacket, $50

Branded: Blazers

Smythe

Smythe Patch Pocket Duchess Blazer, $487

Branded: Blazers

H&M

H&M Wool-Blend Blazer, $50

Branded: Blazers

BCBGMaxAzria

BCBGMaxAzria Phoenix Blazer, $298

Branded: Blazers

H&M

H&M Jersey Jacket, $50

Branded: Blazers

H&M

H&M Jersey Jacket, $35

Branded: Blazers

Blaque Label

Blaque Label Sculpted Blazer, $172

Branded: Blazers

River Island

River Island Pink Stripe Print Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $60

Branded: Blazers

Tagliatore

Tagliatore Casual Blazer, $566

Branded: Blazers

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim Striped Canvas Blazer, $258

Branded: Blazers

River Island

River Island Pink Floral Jacquard Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $60

Branded: Blazers

James Jeans

James Jeans Boyfriend Blazer, $268

Branded: Blazers

River Island

River Island Black Mono Stripe Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $110

Branded: Blazers

Raquel Allegra

Raquel Allegra Cropped Cotton-Twill Blazer, $187

Branded: Blazers

Capulet

Capulet Tuxedo Blazer, $90

Branded: Blazers

Joseph

Joseph Casual Blazer, $745

Branded: Blazers

Raquel Allegra

Raquel Allegra Wrap Tie Blazer Jacket, $895

Branded: Blazers

Raol

Raol Breeze Cotton-Blend Blazer, $190

Branded: Blazers

River Island

River Island Beige Fan Print Tie Sleeve Blazer, $120

Branded: Blazers

Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Carroll Portrait Blazer, $695

Branded: Blazers

T By Alexander Wang

T By Alexander Wang Crepe Blazer, $197

Branded: Blazers

Iris and Ink

Iris and Ink Vanessa Fluted Twill Blazer, $240

Okay, fine. We're feeling the blazer trend, too. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

