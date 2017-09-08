The era of Gigi and Kendall fashion week domination may soon be over.
There are fresh faces (with very high cheek bones) on the rise, and they are already taking the fashion world by storm. From landing big covers and coveted runway spots, to triggering important social and political conversations, these young women are not just getting attention in the industry—they're changing it.
We're looking at models like Halima Aden, who smashes it on the runway in her hijab and, as a result, is redefining style. Then there's Jordyn Woods, who advocates for an industry that sees not shape or size. We're also talking about the famous fashion spawn, who may just outshine their beloved legacies. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's New York Fashion Week debut at Calvin Klein.
Check out the set of next-gen models we're sure are going to take over the fashion circuit, all before the age of 20.
She may be petite, but that's no reason Selah can't model. Lauryn Hill's daughter stands at 5 feet 3 inches, and also has a Chanel show, a Calvin Klein ad and a spot on the Yeezy lineup under her designer belt. She's also the star of the Ivy Park and Rag & Bone campaigns. But it doesn't stop there—Selah, who's 18, is a super-talented singer (and with a grandfather like Bob Marley and her aforementioned legendary mother, call it fate). Where does the talent end?
Perhaps one of the most influential models of the moment, Halima is changing our idea of modest style from the shows in New York to Milan. Not only was she the first hijab-wearing model to hit the runways, Halima is also a Somali-American who was born in a refugee camp. Whether she's walking for Yeezy and Alberta Ferretti or appearing on the cover of Allure, this is one model who makes an impression and is set to transform the fashion world. And she's just 19.
The 19-year-old daughter of Sylvester Stallone may have just graduated high school, but she's already got the fashion world's attention. Sistine has already walked in Chanel's annual Métiers d'Art show, and she's been dubbed a fresh face to watch by Vogue. The teen also appeared alongside supermodels Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum in the LOVE 2016 advent calendar (it was a post-holiday edition).
Delilah's story reads like that of any major millennial model in today's changing industry: the 19-year-old California girl is the daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, she's a blonde teenaged beauty and was discovered through Instagram. Delilah has already appeared on the cover of WWD and walked in shows like Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana after signing to Elite Model Management. With Gigi Hadid as her mentor, this is one young woman whose star just started to rise—and fast.
She may be 24 years younger than sister Kate Moss, but Lottie, 19, is already on her way to fashion industry fame. Lottie's Paris Fashion Week debut was for the Sonia Rykiel autumn/winter 2015 show, and she has already starred in major campaigns like Calvin Klein and landed the cover of French Vogue. It looks like her big sis may need to watch out.
If you only know Jordyn as the very recognizable BFF of Kylie Jenner, you better check out her resume. Jordyn is a model with renowned agency Wilhelmenia, using her platform to push for a more inclusive industry. The 19 year old is an ambassador for size-inclusive brands and has become one of the industry's most in-demand plus-size models.
With an icon like Cindy Crawford as her mother, it's no surprise that modeling is in Kaia's genes. She just celebrated her 16th birthday and made her NYFW runway debut this season, but you probably already recognize her from the cover of magazines like Teen Vogue or her Marc Jacobs beauty campaign. Or maybe because she's the spitting image of her super model mama.
This Franco-American celebrity spawn of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis is already a veteran Chanel muse, having starred in eyewear ads for the fashion house and become the face of the brand's flagship scent, Chanel No.5 L'eau. You'll find the 18 year old onscreen in films like Planetarium and on the pages of Vanity Fair, Love and W, among others.
With credentials like these, the top models of the moment better watch their backs. Literally.
