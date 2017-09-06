Robert Pattinson is usually the star of the big screen, but this time he's lending his famous face to the music.

The Good Time star makes an unsettling cameo appearance in Oneohtrix Point Never‘s "The Pure and the Damned" as he wields a sword against a carcass-eating wolf. Directed by The Safdie Brothers—Joshua Safdie and Benny Safdie—the video works in conjunction with Pattinson's character in Good Time, which the brothers also directed, and the song is also featured on the movie's soundtrack.

In addition to the British star, the visual also features appearances from Benny and a digitized Iggy Pop, who also lent vocals to the track.