There have been countless memorable scenes from the last ten years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Whether it's Kim Kardashian losing her earring in the ocean or Scott Disick's epic Todd Kraines prank on Kris Jenner, every fan seems to have a favorite. But what do resident Keeping Up stars and friends of the family Malika Haqq and Simon Huck think is the best Kardashians moment ever?

"Without a doubt, it was the Lion King moment when Kourtney pulled [Mason] from her womb during birth. It was the wildest thing I've ever seen," Simon tells E! News. Kim's BFF continued, "And I know it's something that they, her family was just filming that for home use and then they decided to share it on the show. Truly it is one of the things that I'm most asked about from people. Like, ‘Was that planned? Were they going to show it?' And it wasn't. It wasn't something they were planning on showing and in the end they did, which is one of the many reasons why they're so successful is that they are able to and willing to share some of these very intimate moments."