These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie & Kendall Have Transformed Over a Decade of Kardashians
There have been countless memorable scenes from the last ten years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Whether it's Kim Kardashian losing her earring in the ocean or Scott Disick's epic Todd Kraines prank on Kris Jenner, every fan seems to have a favorite. But what do resident Keeping Up stars and friends of the family Malika Haqq and Simon Huck think is the best Kardashians moment ever?
"Without a doubt, it was the Lion King moment when Kourtney pulled [Mason] from her womb during birth. It was the wildest thing I've ever seen," Simon tells E! News. Kim's BFF continued, "And I know it's something that they, her family was just filming that for home use and then they decided to share it on the show. Truly it is one of the things that I'm most asked about from people. Like, ‘Was that planned? Were they going to show it?' And it wasn't. It wasn't something they were planning on showing and in the end they did, which is one of the many reasons why they're so successful is that they are able to and willing to share some of these very intimate moments."
Khloe's BFF agrees. "I have so many favorite memories. I mean, watching Kourtney have her baby has to be at the top of my list," Malika says. "A—it's just like, ‘Who does that? Oh, Kourtney does that!' It's so true to who she is as a person and she's organic and she's gonna show you just how natural she is. So Kourt with the baby birth."
AKM-GSI
Malika continued, "Khloe's wedding to Lamar was a beautiful time in everyone's life. All the birthday parties. This is all the best home video. Kris has always told me this. We wouldn't even pay for this amount of footage, you know what I mean? This has documented some of the best memories that anyone in life could ever ask for. Even the bad ones. You don't really get to go back and look at unpleasantries and see them all over again, but we now have memories for life for both good and the bad."
Meanwhile, Kim's other bestie Jonathan Cheban looks back at their Take Miami days fondly.
"My favorite episode is when we got stuck in the Everglades. That's a legendary episode," Jonathan tells us. "I think it's one of the best ones. I always love the episodes when we're out of L.A. so any in Miami. There was just so many in Miami that I love, we just had so much fun and when you think about it…When I see any of them it just brings me back to an amazing place because everything was so fun and I was living in Miami and they were living there and it was just unbelievable that we were able to like be there together and shop in Bell Harbor and do all these things out of this Hollywood part."
