Which brings us to how Holmes and Foxx met in the first place. When Foxx won his Best Actor Oscar for Ray in 2005, he had also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a cabdriver who's forced to chauffeur Cruise's psychotic, silver-haired hit man around L.A. in the 2004 thriller Collateral.

So the actors became friends, or at least friendly colleagues (though they had first met when Foxx auditioned for Jerry Maguire some years before that). Asked what he was up to in July 2004, before the film came out, Cruise told BlackFilm.com, "Busy hangin' out with my kids, releasing Collateral. I have got the Cameron Crowe picture that we are producing, Elizabethtown...That's going really well. And just working on things. Working on Mission and a few other pictures. I haven't had a break yet. I will. I will take time. But I haven't gone on vacation yet. But I am having a good time. Life is actually very good."

Then, in April 2005, Cruise met Holmes and within weeks they were spotted together in Italy. He declared his love for his new girlfriend on Oprah Winfrey's couch in May and by the time their respective films War of the Worlds and Batman Begins came out within a week of each other in June, they were engaged.