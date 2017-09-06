Taylor Swift may have staked her claim to squads, but Rachel Zoe has one of the strongest girl gangs in Hollywood. And, we might add, they go back way longer than the 1989 release. Much like that tour, Zoe's crew turns out for each other constantly, whether it's a movie release or a television premiere or, in this case, a fashion presentation.

Last night the whole squad showed up the Los Angeles' Sunset Tower to see the unveiling of Zoe's Spring/Summer '18 collection. It was the designer's second time ever presenting on her home turf of the west coast, so her fellow Angeleno A-listers turned out in droves—wearing their favorite pieces from the new collection, of course.