We'll have to wait a little longer to see Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 fashion line.

Rumors started flying earlier this summer that the 40-year-old fashion designer would debut his Yeezy Season 6 collaboration with Adidas during New York Fashion Week. Then this week a report, that has since been deleted, surfaced saying that West's show had been canceled.

But E! News has learned that there wasn't a show for West's collection on the NYFW schedule to begin with. A source tells E! News that there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won't happen in the near future.