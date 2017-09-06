Snooki's Kids Learn Her Jersey Shore Nickname But Don't Know What It Means

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi knew this day would come.

The 29-year-old Jersey Shore alum posted on Snapchat and Instagram Tuesday videos of her asking her kids what "Snooki" means.

"What's that?" she asks her son Lorenzo, 5.

"I don't know, the little boy replies.

"Me neither, ew," Snooki says.

She jokingly captioned the video, "THE DAY HAS COME. I'm passing. #FML #KillMe #JesusHelp."

"Who's Snooki, what's that? What does that mean?" she also asks her daughter Giovanna, 2.

The little girl seems pretty amused.

Snooki then tries another question.

"What does Mommy do for a job?" she asks Lorenzo.

"Get clothes," he responds.

He's correct; Snooki has her own online apparel shop.

Snooki's nickname came from the 2001 Julia Stiles film Save the Last Dance, which features a male character named Snookie.

"I was in middle school, I think it was like eighth grade, and I was the first girl in my girlfriends to make out with a guy," the reality star said on The Rachael Ray Show in 2010. "So you know Save the Last Dance, Snooki the cootchie crook? It was the D.J. Anyway, my girls started calling me 'Snooki,' so it just stuck ever since."

