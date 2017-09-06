Why We're Loving Anitta's Music Video for "Will I See You"

We seriously can't get enough of this video!

"Will I see You" by Poo Bear Featuring Anitta's is the Brazilian singer's first English-language single, and that's very exciting! The music video debuted on the famous producer/songwriter's birthday.

"#HappyBday @poobear! The birthday is yours, but the gift was mine. WHAT A SONG! WHAT A PERSON," the songstress captioned an Instagram post. "Thanks for letting me be part of this and of your life. All my people love you, your energy and your heart. And me.... well... I have no words to describe how amazing u r and how amazing I feel working with u. Your talent is a blessing of God and u deserve much more. Happy real birthday lol."

The semi-sensual video features a scene nude scene that showcases the song's lyrics on Anitta's body without showing too much. We also get to see the singer with Poo Bear while he plays the guitar.