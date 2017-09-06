The red band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas was just released, and it looks like Kiki (KristenBell), Carla (Kathryn Hahn) and Amy (Mila Kunis) are about to experience the holiday from hell.
Like ghosts from Christmases past, each of their mothers unexpectedly show up to celebrate the season, much to their chagrin. Kiki's mom (Cheryl Hines) has zero boundaries, Amy's mother (Christine Baranski) lacks tact and Carla's mom (Susan Sarandon) has little to no self-awareness. Things come to a head when Amy's mom says, "I want to throw a Christmas party!"
"Where?" a frazzled Amy asks. "At my house?"
"Yes," her mother replies, as if it's NBD. "And 184 people are coming."
The three friends commiserate at the local mall, where Amy has an epiphany. "Christmas is supposed to be fun. Let's take Christmas back! No more perfect gifts. No more perfect decorations. No more perfect anything," Amy says. Or, as Carla puts it, "Let's put the 'ass' back in 'Christm-ass.' That didn't come out exactly as I planned it...but you guys get what I meant."
As their mothers form an unlikely bond of their own, Kiki, Amy and Carla let loose—like, really loose. From stealing a Christmas tree to giving Santa Claus a lap dance, they throw caution to the wind and stop trying to create the "perfect" holiday memories. At one point, Carla reveals to her friends she fell in love with a stripper as she was "waxing his balls" earlier that afternoon.
And that's when the trailer cuts to their unforgettable first meeting:
"I can pull my butt crack open for you," Ty (Justin Hartley) says. "If you want."
"No one's ever asked if they could pull their butt crack open for me before," Carla says.
Ty replies, "I'll hold my butt crack open for you anytime you want, Carla."
A Bad Moms Christmas gives a new meaning to the phrase "ho, ho, ho," no?
The currently unrated sequel—directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore—also stars Emjay Anthony, Peter Gallagher, Jay Hernandez, Oona Laurence, Wanda Sykes and David Walton. The first Bad Moms film, released in July 2016, earned $183.9 million on a $20 million budget.