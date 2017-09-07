EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Property Brothers Star Drew Scott's Charity Trip to Africa With Fiancé Linda Phan

Drew Scott is doing his part to make a difference. 

One-half of HGTV's Property Brothers and contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars recently traveled to Kenya for an experience of a lifetime. Scott and fiancé Linda Phan partnered with WE Charity, an organization that promotes empowering domestic and international change, for the unforgettable trip—and E! News has exclusive access to the home improvement guru's travel diary. 

From meeting with school children to witnessing firsthand all the community has to offer from local artisans, Drew definitely earned his celebrity do-gooder badge!

Drew Scott's WE Charity Travel Diary

Keep scrolling for all the must-see images from Drew and Linda's charity getaway as well as his thoughts on the entire adventure!

Drew Scott, Kenya

Work Hard, Play Hard

I may be smiling, but this water walk is actually grueling. To think that mamas and children do this several times a day is almost unimaginable. We have so much respect for the mamas. And to WE for building infrastructures that help bring clean water TO the communities. 

Drew Scott, Kenya

Giving Back

We spent the day with ME to WE Artisans, as they taught us their beading skills that allow them to make a living. More than that, they connect with other Mamas, building a strong community. At every level, the local people have shown us the meaning of sharing and uplifting one another.

Drew Scott, Kenya

Taking it All In

We were in awe at the confidence, kindness and determination of the learners at Kisaruni All-Girls Secondary School.

Drew Scott, Kenya

Lessons to Last a Lifetime

What an amazing place. They taught US so much.

Drew Scott, Kenya

Time to Cook

Chef Mary at the Bogani Camp in Maasai Mara showed us some secrets of traditional Kenyan bites...

Drew Scott, Kenya

Yum

...Mondasi and masala chai tea! 

