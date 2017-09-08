Watch Kylie Jenner Get Hangry After a Long Day of Travel in Life of Kylie Sneak Peek: "She's a Monster!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

Was Arie Luyendyk Jr. the Wrong Choice for The Bachelor?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 1 Poster

Random Facts About the Kardashians

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uh-oh! Someone's getting a little hangry!

Kylie Jenner is ready to eat, but it's too bad the only thing on the menu is alpaca heart! On this week's episode of Life of Kylie, the gang goes out to a very fancy dinner after traveling to Peru for a charity trip and instead of getting treated to a hearty meal, Kylie got a little less than she bargained for.

"The dip is cheese and alpaca heart," Kylie says. Kind of gross, no? And she's not the only one who's not feeling the meal. "What is all this? Plates of just rocks and a little fish in the top. When you're hungry you don't f--king want that, you know?"Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel shares. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 107, Jordyn Woods

E!

Sometimes a girl just wants some comfort food. "I just need some f--king spaghetti," Kylie says. "Mom, I'm really hungry, you know? I just don't think that this is gonna like, really fill me up." 

While Kylie may usually be on her best behavior, her BFF Jordyn Woods explained, "We didn't eat the whole day and when Kylie doesn't eat the whole day, she's not Kylie—she's a monster." 

"I need a meal," Kylie shares. But mama Kris Jenner wasn't here to negotiate. "We can't leave right now. Play ball, Kid." 

Watch it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Food , Travel , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.