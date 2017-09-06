Elle Personal Style Awards 2017: Meet the Honorees

Branded: Kate Bosworth

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

When it comes to nailing personal style, let's face it: Celebs know best.

That's where the Elle Personal Style Awards come in. For the second year in a row, Elle's entire October issue is devoted to honoring this elite set of trendsetters (12 of them to be exact) with a knack for statement-making personal style.

In fact, E! has partnered with the magazine and IMG to celebrate the Personal Style Awards with an exclusive New York Fashion Week party, sponsored by TRESemmé. Even though you might not have been lucky enough to snag an invite to the event yourself, it's all good because we have the full list of honorees right here.

Keep scrolling for all the details on this year's Personal Style Awards winners, and don't forget to pick up the October issue of Elle on newsstands now!

Branded: Paris Jackson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Rebel With a Cause

Paris Jackson, Model and Actress

Branded: Aurora James

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The Globe-Trotting Glamourist

Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director of Brothers Vellies

Branded: Carolyn Murphy

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

The Model of Elegance

Carolyn Murphy, Model

Branded: Noah Cyrus

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Punk Protagonist

Noah Cyrus, Singer

Branded: Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images for amfAR

Rulebreaker-in-Chief

Tracee Ellis Ross, Actress

Branded: Sophie Auster

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The Menswear Magician

Sophie Auster, Singer-Songwriter

 

Branded: Amanda de Cadenet

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Modern Bombshells

Amanda de Cadenet, TV Host

Branded: Atlanta de Cadenet

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The Modern Bombshells

Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Model and DJ

Branded: Kelly Rowland

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan

The New Bohemian

Kelly Rowland, Singer

Branded: Kate Bosworth

P. Lehman / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The California Cool Girl

Kate Bosworth, Actress

Branded: Casey Legler

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The Architecturalist

Casey Legler, Artist, Model and Olympian

Branded: Miranda July

Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Mix Master

Miranda July, Artist, Author and Director

