You're Doing It Wrong: Lining Your Lips

"For me, when the sun goes down, that's when the animal comes out."

Although Rita Ora is kidding (but not really), we're totally here for it. The best evening makeup looks are fierce, alluring and sultry. They bring more attention to your features and pull out a more fearless version of the makeup wearer (Think: red lipstick).

The best part: These looks don't need to take a lot of time. When going from day to night, the goal is to refresh your daytime makeup (rather than starting with bare skin), then add drama. While sharing her routine with Vogue, the "Your Song" singer started by buffing away excess oil with a Beautyblender, then applied the usual suspects associated with sexy makeup: black eye liner, red lipstick, highlighter and a little contour.