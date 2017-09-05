Prince William and Prince Harry Visit Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry and Prince William spent today paying a visit to some of the victims and first responders of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The royal brothers visited the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in Kensington, a support center William, Harry and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation established to help victims cope with the mental health difficulties that have followed the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 80 people on June 14. The hub provides mental health resources for the children, young people and families affected by the catastrophic fire.
Kate—who announced her third pregnancy yesterday—was supposed to attend the event. However, she had to stay home due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe morning sickness.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Harry and William spoke with one family—Marcio and Andreia Gomes as well as their two young daughters—who were able to escape the fire from their home on the 21st floor. Unfortunately, Andreia was pregnant at the time, and the parents lost their unborn son who was delivered stillborn hours after the fire.
"Talk about your loss, promise me," William told the couple's daughters.
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
Marcio praised William and Harry for their support.
"The princes were amazing. They really knew what they were talking about. You could see that they meant what they were saying," he said. "They have seen so many families impacted by the tragedy, and they know what they are going through. Everyone grieves in different ways. It is important that when someone is in pain that they have someone to talk to—not just next month, but next year or the year after."
Harry and William also visited with Al-Manaar, the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre that was one of the first centers to respond on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire.
They learned about how the center continues to support the local residents, many of whom lived in the tower, providing counseling as well as a advice in a safe space.