Is Taylor Swift's ''...Ready for It'' About Harry Styles or Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift dropped "...Ready for It" over the weekend, much to her fans' surprise and great interest.
You see, not only was the song another look inside the "new Taylor's" upcoming album Reputation, but it also addressed a love interest...and you know we can't help but try to figure out who her muse might be.
Taking a look at the song's lyrics, Swifties came up with the two biggest possibilities: Swift's new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, or her ex, Harry Styles.
Let's take a look at some of the arguments for both:
Joe Alwyn
One verse reads, "Some, Some, Some boys are trying too hard / He don't try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though."
Alwyn is 26, which makes him seven years younger than Calvin Harris, 33, and ten years younger than Tom Hiddleston, 36.
As part of the chorus, Swift sings, "Island breeze, lights down low / No one has to know."
The pop star and Alwyn kept their romance a secret for several months, staying out of the spotlight and preventing the media's commentary about their relationship.
She also mentions that every lover she's ever known "in comparison is a failure," adding, "I forget their names now / I'm so very tame now / I'll never be the same now."
By "tame," she could be referencing the different route she took in her relationship with Alwyn. Instead of being open to the public about their sparked romance like she had with previous boyfriends, Swift decided to keep it a secret for a long time. In fact, her and Alwyn continue to maintain their low-key romance.
Harry Styles
The "younger than my exes" lyric could also reference Styles, who is 23-years-old. Prior to dating him, Swift had been with John Mayer, 39, and Jake Gyllenhaal, 36.
The pop star also references a "ghost," singing, "First time that I saw him / Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted / But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom."
The Weinstein Company's Academy Award Party/Mike Marsland/WireImage
The verse could easily be a response to Style's song "Two Ghosts," which fans believed to be written about Swift thanks to the line, "Same lips red, same eyes blue."
Not to mention, Styles has a history of famous romances—Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne—which may explain that part about "how many girls he had loved and left haunted."
Finally, as we mentioned before, the chorus references an "island breeze" and in one of the verses she sings, "But if I'm a thief / He can join the heist and / We'll move into an island."
As you may recall, Swift and Styles took a holiday vacation to British Virgin Islands in January 2013. However, rumors of a breakup began spreading after Swift was spotted heading back on a boat in St. John's all by herself.
Could this explain the island reference? You tell us! Sound off on your opinions about "...Ready for It" in the comments below.