We've also got a Pretty Little Liars star, former teen idol and Shark Tank shark in the mix this season.

Plus, all of the celeb-professional dancer partnerships were announced, and we're excited to see married couple vs. married couple when Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey compete against Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Lachey in the ballroom.

"I've actually moved out of the house in preparation for the season just to keep the peace," Nick joked.

"What does that even mean? no America, we're still living together," Vanessa said. The two also received a taped message from Drew Lachey, Nick's brother and former DWTS champ.