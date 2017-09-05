Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a very special hug to give out this morning.

The actor met 10-year-old "hero" Jacob O'Connor who saved his 2-year-old brother's life after finding him face down in their pool.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero," Johnson began, sharing a photo of the moment on set of his upcoming film Skyscraper. "I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs..now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero."