The Magic School Bus Rides Again With Lily Tomlin, Kate McKinnon and a Lin-Manuel Miranda Theme Song
The biggest names in Hollywood are coming together for a good cause. Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx and more famous faces will participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, a telethon that will air across networks including ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC. Houston native rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun are teaming to bring the one-hour telethon to life.
The special will air live on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on the East Coast and replay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. Hand in Hand will also stream on Facebook and Twitter.
Other participants, with more names to be announced, include Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, George Strait and Barbra Streisand.
Getty Images / FilmMagic
Celebrities involved will participate via appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages.
Proceeds from the telethon will go to the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund, through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.
Donations can be given via phone lines, text messages and digitally at the beginning of the show and conclude with the one-hour broadcast.
Hand in Hand will shoot in New York City's Times Square, the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville and San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.