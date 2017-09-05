Tasia Wells/Getty Images
Terrell Owens is going Dancing. The footballer is making a go for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars season 25 with returning pro dancer Cheryl Burke. The pair made their debut on the Tuesday, Sept. 5 episode Good Morning America where George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer interviewed them.
"He's got some rhythm," Burke teased.
"Just the rhythm is not the issue, just really trying to incorporate everything she's teaching," Owens said about the challenges he's preparing to face. "Really going to let her take the lead and I'll follow."
Is he prepared for Burke to crack the whip? She's recently been coaching on Dance Moms and has taken home the top Dancing With the Stars prize two times.
"Yeah, I mean if I can handle Bill Parcells I can handle Cheryl," he joked.
Why now? "I think the timing just came about at the right time," Owens said, noting he had a number of things he was weighing. "I didn't have much going on at the moment…when they said Cheryl would probably be my partner, I said ‘OK, cool. Checkmark.'"
Burke last appeared in Dancing With the Stars season 23 where she was partnered with Ryan Lochte. She has experience handling other pro football players having previously danced with Chad Ochocinco and Emmitt Smith.
"It's 7 days a week. There's no time off," Burke said about their rigorous schedule. "We really just have to stay focused…I think it is kind of similar I think to training for football except you'll be wearing lots of sparkles and ruffles."
So far just Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame has been confirmed by ABC, but E! News has reported several other names including Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher. Find out more below.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The former Paralympic swimmer-turned-ESPN personality will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And the fact that she's able to is something of a miracle. At the age of 11, Arlen was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Grease Live! breakout star will bring his musical theater talents to the ballroom for season 25, sources tell E! News. Fisher, who first appeared in the Disney Channel Teen Beach Movie franchise, recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton. We hear he'll be competing alongside pro Lindsay Arnold.
Andy King/AP Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation
The former Malcolm in the Middle star will compete for the mirrorball in season 25, sources tell E! News. We hear he'll be competing alongside pro Witney Carson.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images,
The former NBA star most recently in the news for a June DUI arrest on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The married couple will face off in season 25, sources tell E! News, making them only the second married couple to compete against one another in DWTS history. They follow season 12's Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. Fun fact: Nick's brother and 98 Degrees bandmate Drew Lachey competed in season two and won!
ABC/Good Morning America
The only cast member officially confirmed by ABC, the Property Brothers star surprised Good Morning America's live studio audience with the news on Wednesday, Aug. 29, revealing that he'll be competing for the mirrorball trophy alongside last season's winning pro Emma Slater.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The football legend and philanthropist will team with two-time mirrorball champ Cheryl Burke.
ABC
Sources tell E! News that the Shark Tank star will compete for the mirrorball in season 25, following in the footsteps of her fellow Shark Robert Herjavec who competed in season 20.
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
The E! reality star, currently inactive at the WWE due to an injury, will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And yes, that means we'll probably see her fiancé John Cena in the ballroom plenty.
The full cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25 will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Good Morning America.
The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.