Selena Gomez gave a small glimpse into her personal life by sharing an Instagram photo of her and her boyfriend The Weeknd on what appears to be a dinner date.

It's been a summer of love for the couple. The two were spotted hand-in-hand in New York this weekend and enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in August. The Weeknd also shared a photo of the couple getting cozy during a casual night of pizza and video games last month, and the two took in a comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood.