Even #couplegoals couples have trying times!
John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen—and she pretty much just shut him down.
The 38-year-old crooner admitted that their "breakup" lasted a whopping hour and a half. That's 90 minutes too long if you ask us!
"I was really stressed and busy," John told the funny (to us) story to The Guardian. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"
Yeah, not so much, John...
A few hours after her hubby's interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond. The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."
? 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017
It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no"— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017
Good to see that the good-humored gal still has a good sense of humor about her man's past mistake.
Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna Legend with her husband since 2013, also tweeted, "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"
Good thing! Or else the Internet would be lacking one of Hollywood's most fun-loving couples!
In addition to admitting he had the audacity to dump the model, John did gush about how his wife inspires him.
"She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder," he said.
In 2013, the duo had a lavish wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Prior to their extravagant affair, the two were actually wed in a secret courthouse wedding in New York City.
But for their big event in Europe, Chrissy had three dresses for the wedding and ceremony, telling E! News, "Every time I went in [to Vera Wang] for a fitting, I couldn't stop getting one."
She first wore an ivory strapless open back, V-neck ball gown with lifted tulle skirt and tiered flange, with hand-cut petal embroidered detail for the actual ceremony, before changing into a mermaid ivory gown that had a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt for the reception, and then later switched up her look again for the after party, donning a crimson strapless mermaid gown.
Take a look at the couple's cutest pics...
Even the Wests approve! John Legend stares adoringly into his wife's eyes while celebrating his birthday and 10th anniversary of his debut album.
The duo showed off some major PDA during a beach photo shoot.
Happiness looks good on them! The charming duo works their magic while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
The bikini-clad supermodel plants a wet one on her beau's beaming face.
It's-a-me, Mario! The fun-loving couple goes in full costume to celebrateTeigen's 28th birthday.
Legs for days! The twosome took their smiling pup for a walk by the pier.
Va va voom! The model pulled out all the stops on Memorial Day weekend for her hubby's sold out performance.
The sweethearts look radiant while taking a photo shoot outside of their apartment.
The musician looks ever so happy while holding his main squeeze.
After Yeezy performed at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl, the A-listers stopped for a quick bite at the Waffle House.
Awe! The Teigen's pup looks like he's ready for a kiss in this happy family photo.
The power couple shows off their sophisticated style on the red carpet.
Look at her go! The lovebirds revealed their quirky side when taking a silly selfie with Kim Kardashian.
The stunning couple got romantic in GQ for a steamy photo spread.
The singer and his supermodel wifey are the epitome of glamour while attending the 2015 Oscars.
