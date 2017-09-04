Even #couplegoals couples have trying times!

John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen—and she pretty much just shut him down.

The 38-year-old crooner admitted that their "breakup" lasted a whopping hour and a half. That's 90 minutes too long if you ask us!

"I was really stressed and busy," John told the funny (to us) story to The Guardian. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"

Yeah, not so much, John...

A few hours after her hubby's interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond. The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."