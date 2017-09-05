She is woman, hear her roar!

In addition to being a wife and mother of three, Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar winner, a 2017 Emmy nominee and a hit-making film and television producer. Suffice it to say, she's a woman who knows what she wants and goes after it.

In a new interview with Glamour, the mag's September cover girl opens up about what it's been like having a long-running career in Hollywood and how things have changed (and stayed the same) over the years.

In the revealing sit-down, the 41-year-old, who is married to a behind-the-scenes Hollywood heavyweight, talent agent Jim Toth, said it was important to be with a man who wasn't threatened by a strong woman.

The actress, who is starring in the upcoming film Home Again, said, "Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition. Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!"