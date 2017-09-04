All we want this Labor Day weekend is Mariah Carey.

While millions of Americans are marking the unofficial end of summer, the "Obsessed" singer is trying to get fans in the holiday spirit with her latest social media post.

In a new Instagram, Mariah introduced the animated character who will be playing her in the All I Want for Christmas Is You movie.

"Meet Little Mariah! It was a dream come true helping to create this character in my upcoming animated movie," she shared with her followers. "Stay tuned… I've got a surprise coming your way soon! #ALLIWANTMOVIE @AllIWantMovie."

In the image, Mariah goes for an all blue look while still rocking her signature blond locks. As for the shoes, we are totally getting Ugg vibes as she kneels down close to her puppy.