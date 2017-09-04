While millions of Americans are marking the unofficial end of summer, the "Obsessed" singer is trying to get fans in the holiday spirit with her latest social media post.
In a new Instagram, Mariah introduced the animated character who will be playing her in the All I Want for Christmas Is You movie.
"Meet Little Mariah! It was a dream come true helping to create this character in my upcoming animated movie," she shared with her followers. "Stay tuned… I've got a surprise coming your way soon! #ALLIWANTMOVIE @AllIWantMovie."
In the image, Mariah goes for an all blue look while still rocking her signature blond locks. As for the shoes, we are totally getting Ugg vibes as she kneels down close to her puppy.
Back in March, E! News confirmed that the Grammy winner was participating in a movie based solely upon her hit Christmas song.
In a teaser for the flick, Mariah explained, "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. You're the first to hear about this exciting news!"
Speaking of the holiday season, fans in the U.K. were delighted to hear that that the singer will be performing her biggest Christmas hits this December at the Manchester Arena as well as the O2 Arena in London.
And with her tour alongside Lionel Richie wrapping up, Mariah will also have plenty of time to spend with her twins who have experienced quite the memorable summer on the road.
"#DemKids," the proud mom recently shared on Instagram while enjoying a break from performing.