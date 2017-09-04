Congratulations are in order for Holly Marie Combs!

The beloved Charmed star appears to have found "the one" after revealing on social media that she is engaged.

"Yes. Just yes," she shared on Instagram over the Labor Day weekend with a view of her eye-catching ring.

The bride-to-be added on Twitter, "This means that @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It's a real thing." By the way, you really can count Matt in.

While Holly has managed to keep her romance under wraps, People reports that the lucky guy is named Mike. In fact, he has made more than a few appearances on the actress' Instagram page.

Shortly after Valentine's Day, the couple marked a milestone in their relationship with a special date night. "It was a happy anniversary with hims :)," Holly shared online.