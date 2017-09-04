Country music's biggest stars are waking up to some exciting news.

This morning on Good Morning America, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne and Dustin Lynch appeared in studio to announce the nominations for the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

Miranda Lambert tops the list with five nominations while Little Big Town and Keith Urban could walk away with four awards each.

"Good mornin! At the farm celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my best friends. I'm so thankful. Especially after an emotional week in my home state," Miranda shared on Instagram after hearing the news. "Country Music and animals is are my absolute life and my heart. Thank you fans, friends, family and Nashville for always supporting me. Now off to put some Bailey's in this Folgers cup! Why not? Cheers y'all! #bestpartofwakinup #texasstrong #furryfriends."