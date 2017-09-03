Rapper Lil Wayne has cancelled his Las Vegas show on Sunday night after suffering multiple seizures, reports TMZ.

According to the site, the rapper was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago after being found unconscious in his hotel room at Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago. Despite suffering from the debilitating seizures as a result of his ongoing bout with epilepsy, the "Lollipop" hitmaker has reportedly been released from the hospital.

The outlet also reports that a rep for the "Sucker for Pain" rapper has confirmed that he had to cancel his Vegas gig as a result of the multiple seizures he had this weekend. Additionally, the rep says that the music man is currently resting.

Since the rapper has previously suffered seizures while flying before, it is likely that doctors advised him not to fly due to his condition. In 2016, Wayne had to make an emergency landing during a flight from Wisconsin to California.