Beyoncé's fun-filled birthday weekend is in full effect!

The singer got some serious birthday love from her main man Jay-Z (and the entire crowd!) during the rapper's performance at Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

During his headlining set, Jay made his fans go wild when he called out his lady love, who celebrates her 36th birthday tomorrow. While onstage, a source tells E! News that the rapper gave a big shout out to his wife, who was also joined by the couple's daughter Blue Ivy in the audience.

"Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," said the proud papa, who later got the whole crowd to serenade his wife by singing "Happy Birthday."

The eyewitness tells E! News that Bey and her daughter were dancing around with big smiles as they listened to the 21-time Grammy winner perform for the masses. The couple's twins, Rumi and Sir, who were spotted yesterday, were not at the nighttime concert.