Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson certainly proved he knows how to treat his wife Ciara right after the footballer shut down the Seattle Art Museum on Saturday night for an out-of-this-world evening with his lady love—and showed the rest of the world that romance is anything but dead.
Clearly still on cloud nine from her night with her main man, the mother of two took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a starry video from the date. The singer wrote, "When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin'."
The video shows the lovebirds as they take in the highly Instagramable scene from Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit.
The pair were married a little over a year ago on July 6, 2016 in a fairy-tale wedding in the English countryside. E! News previously reported two had a very traditional and "heartfelt" ceremony, filled with flowers and clean, classic decor. A pastor said some "enlightening" words, incorporating their love of faith and God into the nuptials. The happy couple also took a moment to share words from their heart with one another, while a few personal speeches were mixed in throughout.
The NFL player has proved time and time again he's all about romance. For the couple's one-year anniversary, the duo, who have daughter Sienna Princess together, went on a vacation to Mexico with their baby girl and son Future (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future). During the vacay, Russell made sure to step things up when he covered their dreamy white bed with red rose petals, which spelled out "R + C."
Check out Ciara and Russell's oh-so-romantic love story in pics...
The singer wrote, "Rocking our Qi Pao & Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China."
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017, in Renton, Washington.
Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."
Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!
The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!
Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.
Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.
It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.
Ciara and Russell's bods are so unreal.
Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.
Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET
Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.
The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie.
"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
What better time to step out in fierce, coordinating ensembles than the 2015 ESPYs?
After all, there's no "I" in team.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The celeb couple definitely turned up the heat at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Not being afraid to let loose and dance every now and then.
Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Now that's what a date night looks like! The gorgeous couple attended President Barack Obama's Japan state dinner at the White House together in April.
Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.
Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable.
