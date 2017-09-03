Paris Jackson Poses Topless Again to Showcase Her New Tattoo

Paris Jackson is going au natural again to celebrate her new ink.

The 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted on her Instagram Stories feed Saturday a censored topless photo of herself sporting a fresh tattoo of a line of chakra symbols running down her sternum.

She also shared a pic of the grisly aftermath, showing her dressed with her tattoo covered in a plastic transparent bandage and writing, "Secreting blood n plasma everywhere."