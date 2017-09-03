Instagram
It's a very Baldwin wedding! This is how we do it...
Hailey Baldwin's only sibling and Stephen Baldwin's eldest child Alaia Baldwin, 24, wed boyfriend Andrew Aronow in New York Saturday. Hailey, 20, served as the maid of honor, wearing a sleek, black halter gown.
Her cousin Ireland Baldwin, the 21-year-old eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, also served as a bridesmaid, wearing a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown.
The bride wore a white, strapless ruffled, tulle wedding ball gown and later changed into a white sheath gown with tulle cap sleeves for the reception.
The Baldwin cousins posted a slew of photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram. Ireland shared a pic of her with Hailey and Hailey's mom and Stephen's wife Kennya Baldwin.
Hailey posted videos of her dancing with her dad and sister.
"Dad said me next.....NOT," she wrote.
Both Hailey and Ireland also included videos of their 19-year-old friend and fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, dancing in a red halter jumpsuit.
Guests danced all night to hits such as Miley Cyrus's "We Can't Stop" and Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie." Hailey shared a video of Ireland playfully playing the xylophone to AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."