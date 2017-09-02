Aww! Look—they match!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out for an epic day date in New York City on Saturday—and it was hard to not notice that the twosome' were totally twinning as they each rocked all-black ensembles (black t-shirts, black pants and black jackets) in the Big Apple.

Despite the pair's dark and stormy summer looks, Selena, who wore her hair in a stylish updo, made sure to accessorize with a pop of color, carrying a fire-engine red purse.

For their day out on the town, the two hit up The Vintage Twin clothing shop and some other stores in Manhattan.

These lovebirds, who have been going strong since January, certainly seem to be on the same page romantically, so maybe that's why Selena and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were on the same wave-length when picking out their fresh gear earlier today?