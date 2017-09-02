Madge has moved!

Madonna has bucked the hustle and bustle of London and the lights of the Big Apple for the Mediterranean. The Material Girl, who just celebrated her 59th birthday with her six children, took to Instagram earlier today to announce that she's made a big move to Lisbon, Portugal.

Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who originally hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram, "I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!"