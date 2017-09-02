Sansa Stark's real-life wolf pack is growing.

Sophie Turner, who plays the character on Game of Thrones, posted on her Instagram page Saturday photos of her new Siberian Husky puppy chewing on a stick, writing, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat." The same pic was posted on the dog's own account, with the caption: "It's not the size of the wand (stick) , it's the magic within."

Turner tagged her boyfriend Joe Jonas in her photo of the new puppy, implying that perhaps they are raising it together. Joe also posted his own pic of the dog on his Instagram Stories feed.

The actress and DNCE singer have been dating since at least last December. Another photo, posted on the pup's own Instagram page, of his band mates Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee cuddling the dog.

Another pic shows the pup on a blue leash and standing in front of a small plane. The caption reads, "Wat up f--kers."