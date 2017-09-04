How to Become a Beauty Boss, According to a Celeb Makeup Artist

What was your first job?

My first job was a bank teller at Bank of America in the ‘80s. There was no internet, and it was a very archaic, basic system. You just needed to know how to count money and open safety deposit boxes—nothing like the world of finance now.



Why makeup?

I always knew that I wanted to do something in makeup because Boy George was my original makeup muse. This was like in ‘80s on MTV and Boy George was this man in makeup. He was crazy and fierce. And, I thought ‘I just want to do whatever that is.' Back then, a makeup artist wasn't a job. There was no one to tell you how to become a makeup artist.

How did you break into the beauty industry?

I stopped going to college, and I almost got thrown out of my house. They were like ‘You have to go to school.' I didn't want to go to school. I wanted to get a job at a makeup counter and save up enough money to move to New York (There weren't any big makeup schools here in LA).

Lancome was my very first job in the industry....There was a makeup artist that used to come in and buy Chanel and Lancome, and he worked on one of the morning news shows. I used to hound him: ‘I'll do anything. I'll work for free, whatever!' I'd hound him so much, he let me clean his brushes. He wouldn't take me on set but he would let me look through his makeup books. He would teach me things and I'd test them out at the counter. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't. But, I knew I wanted to do this because it seemed like the coolest thing in the world.