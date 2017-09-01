PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
Congrats to Stephanie March and Dan Benton!
The former Law & Order: SVU star and ex-wife of celebrity chef Bobby Flay wed her tech investor boyfriend at their home in Katonah, New York Friday, a little more than a month after they got engaged.
March, 43, and Benton, 58, tied the knot in front of family and friends and walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, which her best friend played on her grandmother's piano, People reported. The bride wore a white Dolce & Gabbana gown, the outlet said.
People reported that Benton proposed to March on July 24, the day after her 43rd birthday, during a vacation in Greece.
March had posted a few pics from their romantic getaway on Instagram but the two never announced their engagement on social media and she has never showcased an engagement ring publicly.
March and Benton met through a mutual friend in 2015 and began dating three months after her divorce from Flay was finalized after 10 years of marriage. The couple made their public debut as a couple at the Inaugural Whitney Collection Award presentation in New York City in April 2016.
"She is so happy and he is just lovely," a source told E! News at the time. "They've kept it quiet until now, but they're crazy about each other. She was happy being single, but this is the next chapter."